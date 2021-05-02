d’Arnaud goes on 60-day injured list; Braves add two catchers to roster

The Braves will be without starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud for at least two months.
After suffering a left-thumb injury in Saturday night’s game, d’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday morning.
Also, the Braves put catcher Alex Jackson on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, meaning they now are without both their starting catcher and his backup.
To replenish the position, the Braves recalled promising rookie William Contreras from the alternate training site at Gwinnett and added veteran Jeff Mathis to the roster. Contreras, 23, was in the lineup to start behind the plate in Sunday afternoon’s game against Toronto in Dunedin, Fla.
The Braves signed Mathis, 38, a 16-year big-league veteran, to a minor-league contract in late March. A career .194 hitter known for his defense, he has played for the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
D’Arnaud’s injury occurred in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s game when he was applying a tag at the plate. The catcher appeared in pain as he left the field.
“He jammed his thumb, screwed it up,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “They’ll fly him back to Atlanta (Sunday) and have our doctors check him out further.”
Early Sunday, the Braves described the injury as a sprain, but the assignment to the 60-day injured list reflects its seriousness. “It’s not good,” Snitker said Saturday night. Losing d’Arnaud, a Silver Slugger Award winner last year, for an extended period is a big setback for the Braves.
“I feel really bad about that,” pitcher Charlie Morton said. “If we have to miss him for any substantial amount of time, it’s not good.”
More to come on this story.