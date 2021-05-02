d’Arnaud goes on 60-day injured list; Braves add two catchers to roster

D’Arnaud’s injury occurred in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s game when he was applying a tag at the plate. The catcher appeared in pain as he left the field.

“He jammed his thumb, screwed it up,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “They’ll fly him back to Atlanta (Sunday) and have our doctors check him out further.”

Early Sunday, the Braves described the injury as a sprain, but the assignment to the 60-day injured list reflects its seriousness. “It’s not good,” Snitker said Saturday night. Losing d’Arnaud, a Silver Slugger Award winner last year, for an extended period is a big setback for the Braves.

“I feel really bad about that,” pitcher Charlie Morton said. “If we have to miss him for any substantial amount of time, it’s not good.”

