Braves catcher d’Arnaud leaves game with thumb injury

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud left Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., with a left thumb injury.
There was no immediate word from the Braves on the severity of the injury.
The injury occurred in the sixth inning when d’Arnaud was applying a tag at the plate. The Toronto baserunner, Randal Grichuk, representing the potential tying run, was out. But d’Arnaud appeared in pain as he left the field.
He was replaced behind the plate by Alex Jackson.
