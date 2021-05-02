ajc logo
Braves catcher d’Arnaud leaves game with thumb injury

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk during the sixth inning Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla., and suffered a left thumb injury on the play. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk during the sixth inning Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla., and suffered a left thumb injury on the play. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Credit: Mike Carlson

Credit: Mike Carlson

Atlanta Braves | 41 minutes ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud left Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., with a left thumb injury.

There was no immediate word from the Braves on the severity of the injury.

The injury occurred in the sixth inning when d’Arnaud was applying a tag at the plate. The Toronto baserunner, Randal Grichuk, representing the potential tying run, was out. But d’Arnaud appeared in pain as he left the field.

He was replaced behind the plate by Alex Jackson.

Check back for updates on this story later tonight.

