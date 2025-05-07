These 5 Braves have been pleasant surprises so far

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The 28-year-old has hit .297 with a .763 OPS in 64 at-bats. He’s stabilized the top of the order and even provided two four-hit efforts. After an uninspiring stint with the Yankees, Verdugo is trying to get his career on track. He’s off to a nice start with a club that has needed him.

2. Utilityman Eli White

After being seen little outside spring training in recent years, White, 30, has thrived with his opportunity. The utilityman has hit .302 with an .899 OPS in 27 games (63 at-bats). His offense has surpassed any expectations, and his speed has proven valuable. White has appeared at all three outfield spots and second base thus far.

“You look at Eli and if he shaved the beard and somebody told you he was 22, you could believe them,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s a young body. The skills he has, it’s great. Those are great stories when guys earn time and you get a chance to play. Hopefully, he’s figuring it out because he can bring a lot, as we’ve seen, and help us. He’s another reason we’ve been playing better.”

3. Shortstop Nick Allen

Acquired in an unheralded trade with the A’s, Allen has taken over primary shortstop duties thanks to a well-rounded skill set. He’s hit .264/.319/.310 while performing exceptionally defensively. He’s played in 28 games to Orlando Arcia’s 11; Allen has simply been a better player than Arcia and deserves the chance to assemble what could be the finest season of his career.

4. Reliever Daysbel Hernandez

The Braves did not add any big-name relievers over the winter and hoped Hernandez would establish himself as a reliable part of the bullpen. One could argue he’s been their best pitcher thus far. Hernandez owns a 2.16 ERA in 16 games with a 12:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 16⅔ innings. He has done everything the club could’ve asked thus far and more.

5. The back of the rotation

The Braves must be pleased with Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver, who’ve delivered much-needed help to a weakened rotation. Spencer Strider and Reynaldo Lopez are sidelined. Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach have sputtered, at times. The Braves needed reinforcements and this trio has come through.

Holmes, following his 2024 breakout, has been a godsend. He has a 4.24 ERA over seven games (six starts), a result inflated by one poor outing in Phoenix. In his last start, Holmes struck out nine Dodgers over six innings.

Elder started poorly but has provided stability in his past four outings. He’s covered at least five innings in each, allowing three or fewer runs in three of the four starts. He’s struck out 15 and walked 10 over that stretch. The Braves don’t need him to be an All-Star again. They just needed him to be a serviceable back-of-the-rotation starter and he has done that lately.

Smith-Shawver, meanwhile, carried a no-hitter into the eighth Tuesday. His physical ability and arm talent is tantalizing. If he can put it together consistently, he’ll be a mainstay. In his last two starts, he has allowed two earned runs over 13⅓ innings, striking out 10 and walking five.