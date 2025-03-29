Get to know Nick Allen, the Braves’ new option at shortstop

Allen glanced at that familiar section between the foul pole and Padres dugout, under the second-section deck, and recalled his youthful memories of attending these games. He thought about the 2016 All-Star game there. He remembered the waving towels. He reminisced of the days Hoffman was untouchable.

A day later, Allen was summoned to the starting lineup. His Braves debut also was his Petco Park debut; Allen played three high school exhibition games at the venue, but Friday was his first time playing in his home ballpark as a major leaguer.

The Padres ties here run deeper. Tony Petricca, the clubhouse manager, welcomed Allen to Padres spring training regularly in his youth. He’d take ground balls with the big leaguers, setting him on the path that took him to his present. Fittingly, Spencer Dallin, who previously worked with Petricca on the home side and knows Allen, now is the visiting clubhouse manager.

“It came full circle (Friday),” Allen’s father, Tom, told The AJC.

Allen went 1-for-4 in the Braves’ 4-3 loss to the Padres, but it marked the beginning of what he hopes is a fruitful tenure with his new franchise.

“Today was probably one of the most special days besides getting called up to the majors for the first time because it’s his hometown,” Tom said. “To be here today was amazing for family and friends, and with a great organization.”

Among the family attending was Allen’s wife, Savannah, the daughter of former major leaguer Bret Boone who also worked for Fox Sports in San Diego. Savannah and Allen met through the Vizcaíno family; Jose Sr. played for the Padres and Jose Jr. played at Francis Parker School, where Allen attended.

Baseball has, truly, played an indelible part in about every aspect of Allen’s life.

“(Seeing Allen play) in our hometown, it’s amazing,” Savannah told The AJC. “He was so excited. It’s a big deal for us and our families. Both our sides got to be here, and it was an awesome experience. It means a lot.”

Allen, 26, is the Braves’ latest import from the Athletics. A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Allen spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors. He was the A’s opening-day shortstop a year ago, but his offensive shortcomings led to a demotion to Triple-A, and his role further decreased.

With the highly touted Jacob Wilson taking over as the franchise’s answer at shortstop, Allen — who was out of options — became expendable. The A’s traded him to the Braves for minor-league pitcher Jared Johnson. It was courteous of the A’s, moving him to an acclaimed organization that saw his value rather than just taking him to spring training with a murky future.

“I would say that being traded to the Braves is like the lifelong dream because it’s a big organization, known across the country,” Tom said. “Everybody wants to be part of the Braves. It’s a very successful organization and team in the past. Now that he’s able to contribute and be part of it, we couldn’t be happier.”

The Braves have lauded Allen since spring. He gives the team a legitimate alternative to Orlando Arcia, who ranked among the least productive shortstops a year ago. He hit .218 with a .625 OPS over 157 games, his offensive shortcomings further exposed as the lineup collectively underwhelmed.

Allen’s potential role became increasingly intriguing during the spring. He had a strong exhibition season, going 14-for-39 (.359) with an .883 OPS. Arcia, meanwhile, had a putrid showing, going 5-for-37 (.135). It only fanned the flames of outside skepticism about whether Arcia should remain the club’s shortstop.

Manager Brian Snitker has defended Arcia amid criticism, but he said Allen would receive ample playing time. Nevertheless, it surprised some to see Allen starting the season’s second contest — including his family, who only the night before learned he’d start.

“We’ll see how it goes,” manager Brian Snitker said about Allen’s future playing time. “I talked to Orlando, and I think this is going to be good for him because we don’t have to play his legs off. We finally have another shortstop that I trust. Nick had a really good spring and showed that he’s a legit shortstop. We haven’t had that here in a while.”

Allen has hit .209/.254/.283 across 247 career games, known for his sound defense and athletic ability (which even made the A’s inclined to give Allen a brief look in center field in Triple-A). Allen’s profile doesn’t sound much different from Arcia’s, but perhaps Allen channels a bit more in Atlanta.

His bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline are encouraging. He’s been highly productive offensively at Triple-A — in a hitter-friendly league — and that at least provides some hope maybe a new environment can unlock him.

“Now I want to stay here (in the majors), that’s the next step,” Allen said.

That’ll be up to the player. The Braves will give him opportunities. He’s around an All-Star cast of teammates along with a front office and coaching staff that’s the envy of many franchises.

The Braves have made a habit of identifying untapped ability and bringing it out in their environment, be it a journeyman or a younger player like Allen who’s trying to cement himself. If that’s the case here, Allen could become an important part of a World Series contender.

“We love our A’s family, but it’s been a great time moving over to the Braves,” Savannah said. “My dad had played here (in 1999). Just a world-class organization overall. It’s been a good time. The staff is amazing. They’re very tenured, they know what they’re doing. Just having that I know put Nick at peace. The transition has been flawless and enjoyable.

“He had a chance with Oakland, but I think this is the right timing. It’s all God’s plan. I think it’s a really great time to be with the Braves. The team is stacked and, knock on wood, everyone is feeling great. We’ve just been really happy with the team.”