Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin rehab assignment in May

But the Braves on Monday talked to ElAttrache, and the doctor told them he didn’t need to see Acuña for another checkup similar to the one he received last month.

ElAttrache cleared the Braves to decide when Acuña will begin his rehab assignment.

In a few weeks, Acuña will hit the one-year mark since surgery. And at some point this month, Acuña will begin a rehab assignment. Once he does, his return will be imminent.

In April, Acuña visited ElAttrache in Los Angeles. During that checkup, ElAttrache cleared Acuña to begin the final stages of his running progression, including cutting. Since then, Acuña has been in Florida completing the final stages of his rehab.

When Acuña returns, he’ll be the starting right fielder and leadoff hitter.

The interesting question: How much playing time will Eli White get? White has performed really well in right field, but Alex Verdugo has given the offense a spark and has played a solid left field.

The Braves could platoon White and Verdugo, but Verdugo might be too important to the offense. He has a longer track record than White.

The Braves will make those decisions later.

For now, they’ll look forward to Acuña’s rehab assignment, whenever that begins.