Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin rehab assignment in May

In a few weeks, Acuña will hit the one-year mark since surgery.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. prepares for indoor batting practice during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. prepares for indoor batting practice during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Ronald Acuña Jr., finishing rehab from ACL surgery, will begin a rehab assignment at some point this month, the Braves said Monday.

Acuña is in Florida, going through workouts and drills.

The Braves had discussed potentially sending Acuña to Los Angeles again to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the operation last summer.

But the Braves on Monday talked to ElAttrache, and the doctor told them he didn’t need to see Acuña for another checkup similar to the one he received last month.

ElAttrache cleared the Braves to decide when Acuña will begin his rehab assignment.

In a few weeks, Acuña will hit the one-year mark since surgery. And at some point this month, Acuña will begin a rehab assignment. Once he does, his return will be imminent.

In April, Acuña visited ElAttrache in Los Angeles. During that checkup, ElAttrache cleared Acuña to begin the final stages of his running progression, including cutting. Since then, Acuña has been in Florida completing the final stages of his rehab.

ExploreBraves aren’t close to Dodgers’ level, but they have time to get there

When Acuña returns, he’ll be the starting right fielder and leadoff hitter.

The interesting question: How much playing time will Eli White get? White has performed really well in right field, but Alex Verdugo has given the offense a spark and has played a solid left field.

The Braves could platoon White and Verdugo, but Verdugo might be too important to the offense. He has a longer track record than White.

The Braves will make those decisions later.

For now, they’ll look forward to Acuña’s rehab assignment, whenever that begins.

