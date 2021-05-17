Ronald Acuna rejoins lineup as Braves begin homestand

After a three-game absence from the lineup, Ronald Acuna is back.
The Braves’ All-Star outfielder returned in full Monday, hitting leadoff and manning right field, for the series opener against the Mets. Acuna missed almost all the weekend series in Milwaukee after injuring his ankle May 13. He made a late pinch-hit appearance Sunday.
This was the third time this season Acuna dodged a serious injury bullet. Earlier in the campaign, he suffered a mild abdominal strain but didn’t require time on the injured list. Before hurting his ankle, Acuna was hit in the hand by a pitch during the same homestand. After it appeared bad in the moment, Acuna was in the lineup the next day.
Acuna’s latest return comes at an important time. The Braves, despite their 19-21 start, are only two games behind the Mets for first place in the National League East. Monday marks the first time the Braves and Mets have faced off this season. New York, which is 18-16 after getting swept by Tampa Bay over the weekend, is commonly considered the greatest threat to end the Braves’ three-year run atop the division.
Acuna will try to continue what’s been an excellent start to the season. The 23-year-old is hitting .302 with 12 homers, 24 RBIs and six steals. He’s been at the forefront of the way-too-early MVP conversation.