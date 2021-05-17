Ronald Acuna rejoins lineup as Braves begin homestand

The Braves’ All-Star outfielder returned in full Monday, hitting leadoff and manning right field, for the series opener against the Mets. Acuna missed almost all the weekend series in Milwaukee after injuring his ankle May 13. He made a late pinch-hit appearance Sunday.

This was the third time this season Acuna dodged a serious injury bullet. Earlier in the campaign, he suffered a mild abdominal strain but didn’t require time on the injured list. Before hurting his ankle, Acuna was hit in the hand by a pitch during the same homestand. After it appeared bad in the moment, Acuna was in the lineup the next day.