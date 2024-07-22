Braves Report: Chatting with Dale Murphy

Welcome back, y’all.

We’ll get to the just-concluded series in St. Louis momentarily. Tonight’s Matt Olson-featuring Home Run Derby at Truist Park, too.

But first: A conversation with a Braves legend.

WHAT’S UP, MURPH?

The MLB’s All-Star Village is posted up at the Cobb Galleria Centre through Tuesday — and lots of stars are milling about taking photos and signing autographs.

Yours truly took the opportunity to sit down with Braves icon Dale Murphy and talk about a whole lot of things (including the team’s current struggles). Here’s an abridged version of our conversation.

🗣️ On his favorite All-Star Game memory: “My first one, 1980. Of course that’s always the most memorable in so many ways. A lot of the guys from the Big Red Machine from the ’70s were there. Pete Rose was there, Ken Griffey Sr., Johnny Bench, (Dave) Concepcion. Joe Morgan was on the team. I would’ve been 24 and, you know, six or seven years earlier than that I was watching them on TV. And now I’m on the same team as them? It was crazy.”

🗣️ On his Home Run Derby experience (He hit four homers in 1985): “People say I was in the first. Or the first one connected to the All-Star Game. We were in Minnesota in ‘85. It was kind of like, ‘Hey, uh, we’re doing a home run derby.’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, sounds fun, whatever.’ I can’t remember how much lead time we got, probably the day before.

“I don’t remember how they counted our outs, but we played innings. It was American League against National League, and the winning team did not get a million dollars. I know that.

“It wasn’t like it is now, which is so fun. It’s a lot bigger and a tougher ticket, too.”

🗣️ On having derby advice for the Braves’ Matt Olson: “No, I didn’t hit that many and these guys are gonna hit a lot more. And it’s fun to watch.”

🗣️ On the Braves’ disappointing season: “I don’t know the answer, except to say that baseball’s really hard and confidence kind of ebbs and flows. And offensively, you know, we just haven’t hit our stride. … I think that’s it. Confidence ebbs and flows in human beings, and things are a little down this year. But we have had some injuries.

“What’s interesting on the (Chris) Sale injury, you kind of felt a little momentum getting started, you know what I mean? And then he hurt his ribs. You go OK. And then Schwellenbach. You need some good fortune to kind of get through a season, and we’ve had our share of tough breaks.”

🗣️ On advice for struggling hitters: “I don’t watch enough to make judgments except … well, someone once said there’s the humble baseball player and there’s the player that’s about ready to get humbled. So this game will really test you.”

“That’s the challenge, is fighting your way out of it. There’s nothing else you can do but keep fighting. That’s what I would tell the guys if I was with them right now. I’d say hey, it’s a fight. You can’t give in. Every day you have to listen, stay coachable, change a few things, experiment. See what happens.”

🗣️ On Andruw Jones’ chances of making the Hall of Fame in 2026: “I think he gets in. I think he gets in, and if he doesn’t he’s gonna get in the first time he’s eligible on the era committees. But you win 10 consecutive gold gloves and hit over 400 home runs? You’re the best of a generation to play a position? And people have said you played better than Willie Mays? And then you talk to pitchers that had him playing behind him … I mean Andruw was different. And I think he gets in this year. He’s got the momentum, it’s going up every year.”

DERBY RUNDOWN

So. Ronald Acuña Jr.’s out for tonight’s Home Run Derby. Matt Olson is in.

It’ll be the Lilburn native’s second derby appearance (he lost in the first round in 2021) and first for his hometown team.

More in today’s Sports Daily, but here’s a quick look at the competition:

Byron Buxton: Twins outfielder, Georgia native.

Twins outfielder, Georgia native. Junior Caminero: Rays third baseman, 23 homers in his first full season.

Rays third baseman, 23 homers in his first full season. Jazz Chisolm: Yankees infielder, former Marlin.

Yankees infielder, former Marlin. Oneil Cruz: Pirates outfielder, exit velocity king.

Pirates outfielder, exit velocity king. Cal Raleigh: Mariners catcher, aka “Big Dumper.” His 38 home runs make him the favorite.

Mariners catcher, aka “Big Dumper.” His 38 home runs make him the favorite. Brent Rooker: Athletics outfielder. One of his 20 homers came against the Braves last week.

Athletics outfielder. One of his 20 homers came against the Braves last week. James Wood: Nationals outfielder, 22-year-old star in the making.

OK, ABOUT THOSE BRAVES …

Atlanta enters the All-Star break at 42-53, good enough to sit 9½ games out of the National League’s final wild card spot. Just like we all imagined, right?

A few quick notes from their prebreak series with St. Louis:

1️⃣ Third baseman Austin Riley went to the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain, which he said happened while fielding a slow roller. Nacho Alvarez got the call to fill in.

2️⃣ Riley’s injury also prompted a significant lineup change: Jurickson Profar to the leadoff spot and Acuña moves to the No. 3 hole. How’d they respond?

Acuña had a homer and two runs scored Saturday, then ate an 0-for-5 on Sunday.

Profar went a combined 4-for-10 with two RBIs and two runs.

3️⃣ The Braves lost a one-run game Sunday. But they did win their first two tilts with the Cardinals in one-run fashion. Progress?

SHORTSTOPS GALORE

The Braves had not selected a position player with their first pick of an MLB draft since 2015.

That changed last night at the Coca-Cola Roxy, when they chose high school shortstop Tate Southisene with the 22nd overall pick.

And they took two more shortstops after that.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Chipper Jones put on his skipper pants for Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park. But no, he’s not interested in managing the Braves at the moment.

