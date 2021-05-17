In 41st game, Braves finally will see the Mets

The Mets, like many MLB teams, have been hard hit by injuries. Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is on the 10-day injured list with right side tightness, and two regulars – second baseman Jeff McNeil and right fielder Michael Conforto – left Sunday’s game with hamstring injuries. Third baseman J.D. Davis and outfielder Brandon Nimmo are on the injured list with a sprained hand and bruised finger, respectively.

The Braves, who haven’t gotten their record above .500 at any point this season, won two of three games at Milwaukee over the weekend, but lost a painful one Sunday in which they fell behind 8-0, cut the deficit to 8-7 with a seven-run inning and ultimately fell 10-9. It was a bad day for starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa, who previously had been excellent, and for the bullpen, which ranks 24th among the 30 MLB teams in ERA (4.95).

While not playing the Mets until their 41st game of the season, the Braves have a 10-9 record versus the NL East, including 5-1 against the Nationals, 4-5 against the Phillies and 1-3 against the Marlins.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.