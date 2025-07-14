Braves draft prep shortstop Tate Southisene with first-round pick

Fans inside the Roxy celebrated during the build-up to commissioner Rob Manfred announcing the selection, some doing the chop and cheering at the encouragement of the team’s drumline and mascot Blooper.

This marks the second straight year the Braves took a prep player with their first selection after they drafted pitcher Cam Caminiti No. 24 overall in 2024. But this is the first time the franchise has invested its first pick in a prep position player since it took infielder Austin Riley out of DeSoto Central High School (Mississippi) in 2015.

The draft started with a surprise as the Nationals took 17-year-old infielder Eli Willits at No. 1 overall. He’s the third-youngest first overall pick and youngest since the Mariners selected Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987. The Angels followed with another unexpected selection, taking UC Santa Barbara righty Tyler Bremner.

Those selections allowed LSU standout Kade Anderson to slip to the pitching-rich Mariners at No. 3. Infielder Ethan Holliday went No. 4 to Colorado, joining the franchise that drafted his father Matt over two decades ago.

The Braves’ next pick is No. 60. They also have No. 96, No. 127, No. 136 (a compensatory selection for losing lefty Max Fried in free agency) and No. 157 across the first five rounds.