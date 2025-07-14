Braves draft prep shortstop Tate Southisene with first-round pick

The Braves, hosting the MLB draft at the Coca-Cola Roxy, selected Basic High School (Nevada) shortstop Tate Southisene with the No. 22 overall pick on Sunday evening.
Southisene, 18, is known for making routine contact and an aggressive approach at the plate. He drew comparisons to Angels up-and-comer Zach Neto on the ESPN draft broadcast. Southisene has room to grow into more power. A Southern California commit, Southisene could also play center field thanks to his athleticism and fluidity.
Baseball American ranked Southisene the No. 43 overall prospect in the class. His brother Ty, also out of Basic High School, was a fourth-round choice last summer by the Cubs.
Fans inside the Roxy celebrated during the build-up to commissioner Rob Manfred announcing the selection, some doing the chop and cheering at the encouragement of the team’s drumline and mascot Blooper.
This marks the second straight year the Braves took a prep player with their first selection after they drafted pitcher Cam Caminiti No. 24 overall in 2024. But this is the first time the franchise has invested its first pick in a prep position player since it took infielder Austin Riley out of DeSoto Central High School (Mississippi) in 2015.
The draft started with a surprise as the Nationals took 17-year-old infielder Eli Willits at No. 1 overall. He’s the third-youngest first overall pick and youngest since the Mariners selected Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987. The Angels followed with another unexpected selection, taking UC Santa Barbara righty Tyler Bremner.
Those selections allowed LSU standout Kade Anderson to slip to the pitching-rich Mariners at No. 3. Infielder Ethan Holliday went No. 4 to Colorado, joining the franchise that drafted his father Matt over two decades ago.
The Braves’ next pick is No. 60. They also have No. 96, No. 127, No. 136 (a compensatory selection for losing lefty Max Fried in free agency) and No. 157 across the first five rounds.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Didier Fuentes’ move to Triple-A shows Braves are mindful of his confidence
The Braves made Fuentes the youngest starting pitcher to debut with the club in more than 19 years when they called him up June 20.
Featured
Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC
Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah
Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park
Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more
Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford
Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford