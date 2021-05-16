Acuna pinch-hits after being out of lineup for third game since ankle injury

Braves notes:

-Freddie Freeman’s 251st career home run Sunday was his 11th this season, putting him one behind teammate Acuna’s 12 for the National League lead. Freeman hit career homer No. 250 on Saturday night and followed with a grand slam Sunday. His batting average remains uncharacteristically low at .222.

“I feel like I’ve hit the ball hard all year, and that’s the crazy thing,” Freeman said. “I’ve been grinding, I really have. But at least (some of) the hits I have gotten have gone over the fence, so there’s some damage. But I like to be more consistent than a home run every once in a while.

“That’s all I care about in this game: Be consistent so that you can count on me every single day. Obviously, I haven’t been able to do that the first six weeks, so hopefully I can get that going in the next four months.”

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Atlanta lost 10-9. (Morry Gash/AP) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

-The Braves’ starting pitchers for a three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA) on Monday, Charlie Morton (2-2, 5.08) on Tuesday and Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.23) on Wednesday. The Mets are scheduled to start right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) on Monday and left-hander David Peterson (1-3, 4.86) on Wednesday, but haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday.

-Marcell Ozuna, who had a .224 slugging percentage through the Braves’ first 21 games, had a .500 slug percentage in the next 18 games. His strikeout rate was down from 29.2% in the first 21 games to 16% in the next 18.