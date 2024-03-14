Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves’ lineup Thursday

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. takes batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Friday, February, 16, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
1 hour ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The reigning MVP is back.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the Braves’ lineup Thursday against the Rays, hitting leadoff as the designated hitter. Acuña hasn’t played since Feb. 29 after dealing with irritation in his right meniscus. He and the team had said he’d be ready for opening day.

The Braves begin the regular season in Philadelphia in exactly two weeks, so Acuña returns with plenty of time to get ready.

MORE TO COME ...

