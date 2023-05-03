Ronald Acuña Jr. is back: Braves star wins National League Player of the Month

Over 27 games to begin the season, Acuña batted .352 with a .986 OPS. He hit nine doubles and four home runs. He drove in 14 runs. He stole 13 bases to lead all of baseball.

He also reached base safely in 26 of his first 27 games played, hit safely in 20 of them and scored at least one run in 17. He has done it all for the Braves, who have benefited from having the best version of him at the top of their lineup.

Acuña notched five three-hit games over the season’s first month and began May with one more. His six three-hit games are tied for the MLB lead after he recorded only six such games over 119 contests last season.

Acuña tallied 31 hits through the team’s first 20 games of the season, which were the most by a Braves player since Hall of Famer Chipper Jones had 34 in 2008, when he eventually won the NL batting title.

Acuña has been particularly dangerous leading off games. His 14 hits in the first inning through the first month were the most in the majors. His first-inning double April 25 marked his 16th time on base to lead off a game this season.

Acuña stole his 13th base April 25, which marked the most by any player through his team’s first 24 games since Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton (13) in 2015. And that stolen base was the 120th of Acuña’s career, meaning he reached 120 stolen bases and 120 home runs in the fewest games played (538). He passed Eric Davis, who got to those marks in 559 games.

And then there’s Acuña’s defense, which has been outstanding this season. It seems like he makes a jaw-dropping play in right field almost daily. His speed allows him to get to almost any ball, and his athletic ability allows him to finish most plays, like leaping catches at the wall.

Last season, Acuña didn’t look like himself. The ACL injury seemed to affect him physically and mentally. He had a decent season for the average player, but not by his standards.

Over a month-plus of this season, it seems like he’s returned to his elite form. If it continues, the sky’s the limit for Acuña and the Braves.

Five years ago, Acuña won NL Rookie of the Year. He’s since won two Silver Slugger Awards and received three All-Star nods.

Could the NL MVP award be next?