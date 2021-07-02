Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman voted All-Star Game starters

Acuna is in the midst of a monstrous season that’s placed him firmly in the early MVP discussion. He’s hitting .280/.386/.601 with 22 homers, 48 RBIs and a league-leading 63 runs scored. He’s also stolen 16 bases.

The Braves joined the Reds as the only NL teams with multiple All-Star starters. Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker will join Acuna in the NL outfield.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who led his position during phase 1 of voting, was edged by Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier for the starting nod. Albies could still be a reserve. He has one All-Star appearance (2018).

The 2021 All-Star Game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

The starting NL team:

C Buster Posey (Giants)

1B Freddie Freeman (Braves)

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates)

3B Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

SS Fernando Tatis (Padres)

OF Ronald Acuna (Braves)

OF Nick Castellanos (Reds)

OF Jesse Winker (Reds)