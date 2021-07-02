Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman voted All-Star Game starters

The Braves’ two face-of-the-franchise players will be starters for the National League in this month’s All-Star Game.
Outfielder Ronald Acuna and first baseman Freddie Freeman were voted starters at their position, MLB announced during a special on ESPN Thursday night.
It’s Freeman’s fifth All-Star nod and the third consecutive time he’s been voted a starter. He was named starting first baseman in 2018 and 2019, and MLB didn’t have an All-Star Game last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Freeman receives the honor despite an underwhelming season by his lofty standards. The reigning NL MVP is hitting .261/.368/.474 with 17 homers, 44 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 78 games. His production took a leap forward in June, however, when he hit .306 with five homers and 15 RBIs.
Acuna, 23, will make his second All-Star appearance. It’s also his second time as a starter after being voted a starting outfielder in 2019, when Acuna became the youngest Brave to start an All-Star game.
Acuna is in the midst of a monstrous season that’s placed him firmly in the early MVP discussion. He’s hitting .280/.386/.601 with 22 homers, 48 RBIs and a league-leading 63 runs scored. He’s also stolen 16 bases.
The Braves joined the Reds as the only NL teams with multiple All-Star starters. Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker will join Acuna in the NL outfield.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who led his position during phase 1 of voting, was edged by Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier for the starting nod. Albies could still be a reserve. He has one All-Star appearance (2018).
The 2021 All-Star Game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.
The starting NL team:
C Buster Posey (Giants)
1B Freddie Freeman (Braves)
2B Adam Frazier (Pirates)
3B Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)
SS Fernando Tatis (Padres)
OF Ronald Acuna (Braves)
OF Nick Castellanos (Reds)
OF Jesse Winker (Reds)