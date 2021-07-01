Ronald Acuna scratched from Braves’ lineup with back tightness

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was scratched from Thursday’s lineup against the Mets with mid-back tightness, the team announced. Ehire Adrianza started in right field and led off in Acuna’s place. Acuna was available off the bench, the Braves said.
This was the second time that Acuna has been scratched with back tightness in the past two weeks. He was scratched with lower-back tightness in New York on June 23 and missed the next two games.
Acuna, 23, is hitting .280 with a .987 OPS this season. He has 22 homers, 48 RBIs and has scored 63 runs. He’s added 16 stolen bases.
