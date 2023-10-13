Poll: This Braves season was ...

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago
The season is over.

The Braves made a quick exit from the postseason - again - with a National League Division Series loss to the Phillies.

This was a team that had the best record in baseball with 104 wins. They broke or tied several major league records. They set franchise records. The broke the Truist Park attendance record. They captured the city, longing for another World Series parade.

This morning, we are left to look foward to February and spring training.

How would you sum up the season? Vote here.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

