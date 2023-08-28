BreakingNews
Ozzie is back, Braves activate all-star second baseman from injured list

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

35 minutes ago
The Braves on Monday activated Ozzie Albies from the injured list. After missing six games with a strained left hamstring, he’ll pick up his duty as the starting second baseman.

Atlanta, which has a rotation vacancy for Wednesday, recalled Darius Vines. It seems like he could make his MLB debut on Wednesday if the Braves don’t need him to pitch out of the bullpen before that. Coors Field can mess up a club’s pitching plans, so it’s wise to carry a fresh arm in the event he’s needed.

The Braves optioned infielder Vaughn Grissom and left-hander Jared Shuster. Grissom could eventually be back with Atlanta, but for now it’s probably better for him to get regular playing time in the final weeks of the minor-league season.

Vines, whose season was a bit delayed due to right shoulder inflammation, has pitched really well. He posted a 2.86 ERA over five starts for Gwinnett, which put him on the radar for Atlanta’s next opportunity.

