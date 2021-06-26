Mike Soroka re-tears Achilles, out for season

Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka re-tore his right Achilles and will require season-ending surgery, the Braves announced Saturday.
Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park on Thursday. An MRI revealed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Soroka’s surgery will be scheduled within the week, according to the team.
It’s devastating news for Soroka, 23, who tore his Achilles in August and has experienced multiple setbacks in his comeback attempt. Soroka spent last offseason rehabbing and progressed enough to appear in the Braves’ final spring-training game in March. His progress had the team hopeful that he would return in late April, but Soroka was stalled by right-shoulder inflammation, forcing him to be shut down.
Credit: John Bazemore
In May, manager Brian Snitker revealed that Soroka was feeling discomfort in his Achilles and required exploratory surgery in Green Bay, Wis., where he underwent his first surgery.
Soroka underwent exploratory surgery May 17. The team did not rule him out for the season, even recently expressing hope he could return later in the summer. Soroka himself didn’t put a timetable on it, just saying he wanted to be diligent with his process.
Then came Saturday, when the Braves announced Soroka re-tore the Achilles. It’s a brutal blow for the player and team. Soroka will start back from the beginning, trying to overcome two Achilles tears to continue his once promising young career.
A healthy Soroka was expected to sit atop the Braves’ rotation for the long term. In his last full season – 2019, his lone complete campaign as a major leaguer – Soroka was an All-Star and had a 2.68 ERA in 29 outings, helping the Braves win 97 games and the National League East title.