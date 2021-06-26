Mike Soroka re-tears Achilles, out for season

Soroka underwent exploratory surgery May 17. The team did not rule him out for the season, even recently expressing hope he could return later in the summer. Soroka himself didn’t put a timetable on it, just saying he wanted to be diligent with his process.

Then came Saturday, when the Braves announced Soroka re-tore the Achilles. It’s a brutal blow for the player and team. Soroka will start back from the beginning, trying to overcome two Achilles tears to continue his once promising young career.

A healthy Soroka was expected to sit atop the Braves’ rotation for the long term. In his last full season – 2019, his lone complete campaign as a major leaguer – Soroka was an All-Star and had a 2.68 ERA in 29 outings, helping the Braves win 97 games and the National League East title.