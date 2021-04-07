Braves shut down Mike Soroka because of right-shoulder inflammation

Soroka has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in his third start last season. He was expected to rejoin the rotation later this month if he continued progressing well. Instead, he suffered a setback Tuesday at the team’s alternate training site, leaving his simulated start after one inning.

“He has some right-shoulder inflammation,” Snitker said. “There’s no structural damage, but they’re going to shut him down for two weeks and treat him and get back at it.”