Braves’ Max Fried remains on track to return next week

Braves starter Max Fried is still expected to miss only one start after he was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a blister. The move was retroactive to June 19.
Fried, 27, has a history with blisters, though this was his first documented blister-related issue since July 2019. He missed his start Wednesday in New York, but the team expects him back next week when eligible. Charlie Morton is slated to start the series opener Tuesday against the Mets, so the earliest Fried would start is one day later.
“He’s right on time to come back when he’s ready,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s progressing well. He could’ve pitched if this was a playoff situation or something like that. We just wanted to get ahead of it and not create more trouble for ourselves if we pushed him.”
It’s a relief for the player and the team that Fried is expected to miss only one outing. Since an awful three-start stretch to open the season, Fried has recaptured form. He has a 2.51 ERA with a 41:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his past eight starts. Opponents were hitting .206 against him during that time.
Braves notes:
- Outfielder Ronald Acuna was out of the Braves’ lineup for the second consecutive day because of back stiffness. He was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup against the Mets and still felt sore Thursday in Cincinnati. The team said Acuna’s discomfort was the result of general wear and tear.
“The trainers worked on him all afternoon,” Snitker said. “We’re hoping with another day he’ll be ready to go tomorrow. It’s literally day-to-day.”
- Outfielder Guillermo Heredia, nursing a sore wrist, was out of Thursday’s lineup, as well. It’s the third consecutive game he’s missed. Heredia was available to pinch-hit and play defense if needed, Snitker said.
Heredia, 30, has hit .264/.358/.450 with three homers and 14 doubles in 43 games this season.