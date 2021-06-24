Braves’ Max Fried remains on track to return next week

Fried, 27, has a history with blisters, though this was his first documented blister-related issue since July 2019. He missed his start Wednesday in New York, but the team expects him back next week when eligible. Charlie Morton is slated to start the series opener Tuesday against the Mets, so the earliest Fried would start is one day later.

“He’s right on time to come back when he’s ready,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s progressing well. He could’ve pitched if this was a playoff situation or something like that. We just wanted to get ahead of it and not create more trouble for ourselves if we pushed him.”