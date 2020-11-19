Mets’ sale price should boost Braves’ value, investors told

Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller also brought up the Mets transaction in his presentation during the Liberty Media “investors day” event.

“We certainly are watching that closely. I hope you are, too,” Schiller said. “We actually have a lot in common with the total revenues of the Mets, so you can make your own determination about what the value of the Atlanta Braves is as a result of some of those recent transactions, especially including the Mets.”

While the Braves, like all MLB teams, have suffered severe financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic, Schiller expressed cautious confidence about a rebound in 2021.

“As far as financial results, look, I think everybody in the live-events business will tell you that we were substantially impacted (by the pandemic),” Schiller said. “… But if you focus on next year and once we emerge out of this, we think we’re going to be able to return to those high-revenue achievements that we were having before COVID came.

“We’re five months away from the start of the season. Who knows what happens in the span of that five months? A lot has happened every single day during the course of this. But (tickets) are on sale this week for all 81 (home) games and for all 41,000 seats.”