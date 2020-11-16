Braves will put 2021 tickets on sale Wednesday, with refund policy

After playing a shortened 2020 season without fans in attendance at Truist Park, the Braves plan to put single-game tickets for the 2021 season on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The team acknowledged, however, that the coronavirus pandemic might impact next season as well.
The Braves said a “ticket guarantee policy” for 2021 will ensure that the value of a ticket “will be fully credited or refunded” if a game is canceled or played with restricted capacity because of COVID-19.
“We look forward to welcoming fans back to Truist Park for the 2021 season and give them the chance to enjoy Braves baseball in person,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement Monday. "We know fans are eager to show their support for the team, and we want to give them assurance with our ticket guarantee policy should there be any changes.
“We will continue to work closely with our health experts and update all health and safety measures as we make Truist Park a safe place to watch our games.”
Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at braves.com/tickets. Season-ticket packages also remain on sale.
The Braves' home opener is scheduled for April 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
More to come on this story.