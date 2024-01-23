Mark Bradley’s Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Here is a look at the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot of Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Mark Bradley, a long-time member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
A Hall of Fame voter can vote for a maximum of 10 players. Here is his list of 10 players, including three with Braves connections, submitted this year.
Andruw Jones
Billy Wagner
Gary Sheffield
Carlos Beltran
Adrian Beltre
Andy Pettitte
Joe Mauer
Chase Utley
Manny Ramirez
Alex Rodriguez
Any electees will be inducted during Hall of Fame weekend on Sunday, July 21, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Any new electees will join former manager Jim Leyland, voted in last month by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.
