Listen: What’s going on with Ronald Acuña?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black bring you what we know about Ronald Acuña’s aggravated right knee.

You’ll hear what Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker have to say about the situation. Justin will also explain why the team doesn’t seem too concerned and why Acuña is going to see a doctor in California to have it checked out.

You’ll also hear from Chris Sale about solid first two outings in a Braves’ uniform. Justin will also provide an update on the fifth starter battle.