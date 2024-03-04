Atlanta Braves

Listen: What’s going on with Ronald Acuña?

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. takes batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Feb. 16, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. takes batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Feb. 16, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black bring you what we know about Ronald Acuña’s aggravated right knee.

You’ll hear what Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker have to say about the situation. Justin will also explain why the team doesn’t seem too concerned and why Acuña is going to see a doctor in California to have it checked out.

You’ll also hear from Chris Sale about solid first two outings in a Braves’ uniform. Justin will also provide an update on the fifth starter battle.

Later in the show, we have clubhouse conversations with Tyler Matzek and Ken Giles as they try to recover from injuries and make the Braves opening day roster.

And as always, the answers to Braves fans questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

