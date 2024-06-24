Breaking: Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period
Atlanta Braves

Listen: Start spreading the news; Braves take 2 of 3 from Yankees

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, and pitcher Max Fried talk on the mound after New York Yankees' Trent Grisham hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, and pitcher Max Fried talk on the mound after New York Yankees' Trent Grisham hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves taking 2 of 3 from the New York Yankees this past weekend.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Max Fried.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: ArLuther Lee

‘A procedural tragedy’: Inmate letter exposes cracks in decades-old case

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period
1h ago

Credit: Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Is your ‘doctor’ a doctor under Georgia law?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked
The Latest

Behind Max Fried, the Braves win a road series against one of the best teams in MLB
How Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach redeveloped his slider over the offseason
Yankees get to Charlie Morton and Aaron Bummer to rout Braves
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks