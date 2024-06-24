Listen: Start spreading the news; Braves take 2 of 3 from Yankees

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves taking 2 of 3 from the New York Yankees this past weekend.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Max Fried.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest