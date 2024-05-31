Atlanta Braves

Listen: No bats against the Nats

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson reacts after striking out to end the eighth inning with a Braves runner on second base against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves lost 3-1. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by AJC Sports and Features writer Gabe Burns to discuss what’s going on with the Braves offense.

Barrett also recaps the Braves losing 3 of 4 against the Washington Nationals.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes us “Inside the Clubhouse.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. speaks for the first time since finding out he tore his ACL.

You’ll also hear from Braves Manager Brian Snitker and Spencer Schwellenbach.

