Special section of highlights from the Braves’ regular season goes on sale Monday

As the regular season wraps up, it’s time to celebrate the Braves’ sixth-straight NL East title – and cheer our home team on through the playoffs. You can relive all the magic through our 16-page special section, “Braves 2023: A Celebration.”

This collectible section includes posters of your favorite players – Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider and Matt Olson – and it captures every thrilling moment.

Want to own a piece of history?

Online: You can purchase this keepsake section by visiting ajc.com/bravesnews. It’s a one-stop shop to collect your mementos – perfect for you or that special Braves fan in your life.

In stores: On Monday, the section will be available at retail outlets where you normally buy The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

And today, to thank our loyal subscribers who receive Sunday home delivery, the special section is included in your newspaper.

