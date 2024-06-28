Listen: Braves end road trip with a dud; Pirates come to town this weekend

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps Thursday’s loss to the White Sox in Chicago.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Chris Sale and Marcell Ozuna.
The voice of the Gwinnett Stripers Dave Lezotte joins the podcast to give us an update on what’s going on in AAA.
Barrett is also joined by Pirates play-by-play broadcaster Joe Block to preview this weekend’s series in Atlanta.
