Atlanta Braves

Latest injury updates as Braves begin second half

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II reacts after hitting a single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Atlanta. Harris got injured during the first inning shortly after this hit. The Braves won 7-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
31 minutes ago

The Braves opened the second half of their season Friday against the Cardinals at Truist Park. Here’s the latest updates on their injured players.

Outfielder Ramon Laureano (oblique): The Braves activated Laureano, who’d been sidelined since July 10, on Friday. He is 9-for-35 (.257) in 11 games with the Braves. The team added Eddie Rosario in the meantime, giving it additional outfield depth.

“He’s a really good defender, he can pinch-run,” manager Brian Snitker said of Laureano. “We’ll use him against lefties and coming off the bench. He was swinging the bat well. I like him facing either arm. I think he’ll be a good piece for us.”

Outfielder Michael Harris II (hamstring): There isn’t an update, Snitker said. “The same; when they come tell me he’s ready to go out (he will), but until then it’s a slow process,” he said. Harris won’t return until sometime in August.

The team will hope his eventual return bolsters the lineup. It undoubtedly will help the defense, shifting Jarred Kelenic – who’s played well in center – back to left field.

Starter Ian Anderson (Tommy John surgery last April): “He’s good,” Snitker said. “He’s been activated in (Triple-A) Gwinnett. Everything I’ve heard has been really positive, and it’s full speed ahead for him. So that’s really, really encouraging.”

Anderson has pitched well in the minors, posting a 2.19 ERA in four starts across three minor-league levels. He has 10 strikeouts to one walk in 12-1/3 innings. The Braves need additional rotation depth, so Anderson could have the chance to contribute. While he struggled in the 2022 campaign, Anderson was an important part of the 2020 and 2021 clubs and excelled in the postseason.

“He’s getting to the point where they’re just going to turn him loose and let him pitch every fifth day,” Snitker said.

Starter Hurston Waldrep (elbow): The Thomasville native has been throwing live batting practices, Snitker said. Waldrep was placed on the injured list after his MLB debut.

Starter Huascar Ynoa (elbow): Ynoa also was throwing live batting practices and began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League. Ynoa had been stalled since April as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

