Latest injury updates as Braves begin second half

Outfielder Michael Harris II (hamstring): There isn’t an update, Snitker said. “The same; when they come tell me he’s ready to go out (he will), but until then it’s a slow process,” he said. Harris won’t return until sometime in August.

The team will hope his eventual return bolsters the lineup. It undoubtedly will help the defense, shifting Jarred Kelenic – who’s played well in center – back to left field.

Starter Ian Anderson (Tommy John surgery last April): “He’s good,” Snitker said. “He’s been activated in (Triple-A) Gwinnett. Everything I’ve heard has been really positive, and it’s full speed ahead for him. So that’s really, really encouraging.”

Anderson has pitched well in the minors, posting a 2.19 ERA in four starts across three minor-league levels. He has 10 strikeouts to one walk in 12-1/3 innings. The Braves need additional rotation depth, so Anderson could have the chance to contribute. While he struggled in the 2022 campaign, Anderson was an important part of the 2020 and 2021 clubs and excelled in the postseason.

“He’s getting to the point where they’re just going to turn him loose and let him pitch every fifth day,” Snitker said.

Starter Hurston Waldrep (elbow): The Thomasville native has been throwing live batting practices, Snitker said. Waldrep was placed on the injured list after his MLB debut.

Starter Huascar Ynoa (elbow): Ynoa also was throwing live batting practices and began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League. Ynoa had been stalled since April as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.