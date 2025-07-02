Georgia News
Adell's double in 8th drives in the game's first run as Angels beat Braves 4-0 and return to .500

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) throws to first base in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) throws to first base in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jo Adell's run-scoring double in the eighth inning ended a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Angels (42-42) reached .500 for the ninth time this season, while the Braves (38-46) have lost five of six.

Adell's double down the left-field line off Dylan Lee (1-3) drove in Mike Trout, who doubled. Jorge Soler, who came off the injured list after missing 11 games with lower back inflammation, added a two-run double off Enyel De Los Santos in the four-run inning.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto returned as the leadoff hitter after missing four starts with a jammed right shoulder.

“Having the two guys back makes a huge difference,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said before the game.

The refurbished lineup struggled against Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes, who allowed only three hits and recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings. Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson also threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Rookie right-hander José Fermin (1-0) earned his first win with a scoreless seventh.

Key moment

Michael Harris II ended an 0-for-22 drought with a triple to open the fifth. The Braves couldn't drive in Harris thanks in part to Ronald Acuña Jr.'s third of four strikeouts in the game.

Key stat

A first-inning single extended Matt Olson's career-best, on-base streak to 31 games. The longest active streak in the majors of games safely reaching base began May 29.

Up next

Braves rookie right-hander Didier Fuentes, 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA after two starts, was moved back one day to start on Wednesday. Outfielder Jurickson Profar is expected to make his return from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 2.79) is listed as the Angels' starter.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell, left, and Jorge Soler, right, react after defeating the New York Yankees during a baseball game Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

