Healthy, thriving Chris Sale ‘good for baseball,’ even better for Braves

“For sure (I had doubts),” Sale said at All-Star media day Monday. “It wasn’t an easy road to get here. Through some of these processes, you kind of start thinking: ‘Is this even a possibility again?’”

The Braves’ spin on the slot machine came up with three sevens: Sale is 13-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 18 starts. He owns an eye-popping 140 strikeouts to 24 walks in 110 innings, holding opponents to a .202 average. He earned his eighth All-Star nod and first since 2018.

What a comeback story for the ferocious southpaw. It turned out he has a lot more to give to the game.

“I love Chris,” Red Sox All-Star starter Tanner Houck said. “He’s an amazing teammate, and I always wish him success, wish him health. What he’s done this year and come back to be an All-Star, I think this is his eighth selection. I hope this is just as good as all the other ones because he deserves it, how much work and time he’s put in to try to get back on the baseball field.

“(He teaches us) persistence and hard work. That guy has been through it all dating back to ‘19 to 2023. He was very unlucky in that time. To see what he’s done and how hard he’s worked to get back, it’s hard not to watch him do it and be so proud.”

While the Red Sox have missed him, the American League-rival Yankees sure haven’t.

“Chris Sale throws the ball, it feels like he’s throwing it from where the second baseman is standing,” Yankees slugger and annual MVP candidate Aaron Judge said. “He can get the fastball up to 95, 97, 98 mph. He has great feel for all his pitches. He’s a guy who doesn’t back down. He comes right at you. It’s been fun, even in his days in Boston, facing him year after year. You look forward to those days. You don’t like facing him because he’s one of the best in the game, but you like competing against the best.

“Definitely happy to have him out of the AL East instead of having to see him every other week. But it’s still fun to see him with the Braves, man. He’s a special, special pitcher.”

The belief was National League manager Torey Lovullo initially was leaning toward Sale to start the All-Star game, but he was going to be unavailable after pitching Sunday. And from a marketing standpoint, Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes was the logical choice. Sale endorsed Skenes, who’s been fabulous, as the starter, bragging on the 22-year-old multiple times during media day.

But the fact that Sale could’ve started the Midsummer Classic, and that he’s a legitimate Cy Young contender again, is a testament to him and the club that believed in him. The fierce, unrelenting lefty is back in his element. It’s been the perfect fit of player and team.

“The Braves got a good one there,” Dodgers All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “He’s a good person, too. It’s not a fun at-bat. I’m just happy he’s healthy, and it’s good. It’s good for baseball that Chris Sale is healthy.”

It’s even better for the Braves. Their rotation and bullpen have accepted heavy burdens given the offense’s issues. The team couldn’t afford to lose Sale – or fellow All-Star starters Reynaldo Lopez and Max Fried – especially after already losing Spencer Strider. The Braves’ October aspirations depend on their rotation.

Sale also has brought a needed edge to the team, which was a popular topic when the team was bounced in the NL Division Series a year ago. Sale is an intimidating figure on the field. He’s an adrenaline shot to his club, in some ways. His intensity and diligence resonate.

“Chris Sale, obviously one of those guys growing up for me, left-handed pitcher,” said the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal, a Cy Young front-runner. “We don’t throw anywhere close to the same height or anything, but his demeanor, his moxie, who he is on the mound is something I’ve always respected.”

It’s easy to see why teammates adore Sale. Take the All-Star festivities, for instance. Sale embraced his role on the sidelines. He had his phone out recording Lopez and Marcell Ozuna during their brief appearances (he forgot to record for Fried’s, which became a joke between the players). The Braves’ social media aptly described Sale as a “proud dad.”

Chris Sale is a proud dad 🥹#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/VWk11HNG7m — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 17, 2024

“I’d only heard good things about him, just as a person,” Fried said. “But to be able to experience who he is as a person every day, the competitor he is – I’ve been able to learn a lot this year. Just the mentality, the focus, what he takes into a start. This is his eighth All-Star game. He’s started three of them. He’s got a countless number of Cy Young finishes. He probably should’ve won a couple. To be around someone like that every day, you definitely learn a lot and a lot rubs off on you.”

If Sale remains healthy, he’ll have the chance to capture that elusive Cy Young and add to his potential Hall of Fame candidacy. Most important, he’ll continue helping the Braves win as they try to qualify for their seventh consecutive postseason berth and perhaps catch the Phillies in the NL East.

Sale has been everything the Braves could’ve hoped for and more. He’s back. And that’s a win for baseball.