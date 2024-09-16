Late collapse leads to lopsided loss for Braves

1. That’s Morton like it

Right-handed starting pitcher Charlie Morton had a stellar outing in his no-decision as he shut down the Dodgers aside from a Shohei Ohtani RBI double in the top of the fifth. Morton allowed one run on three hits over six innings and he struck out six and walked two.

Of his six strikeouts, only two were via curveball, after he fanned six batters with the pitch in his previous start on Monday against the Reds. Morton’s other four strikeouts were via fastball.

“I was happy with how the heater was feeling,” Morton said. “I think there are times – even extended periods of time – where I just feel, for lack of a better word, lost. I don’t feel like myself. When the heater is there, I can sneak a couple by people. If I can get outs with my heater, it just opens up so many possibilities with the pitch mix. It’s not an elite heater but it just allows me to work around the zone a little bit more.”

The 40-year-old Morton has a 2.68 ERA over his past seven starts and he’s made it through at least five innings in those seven starts.

“The last seven starts he’s been great,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “He’s had fastball command (with) not only the four-seam but the two-seam on both sides of the plate and also up and down. His cutter/slider has been really good to get guys off-balance a little bit, especially with that devastating curve that he has. Today he was able to locate it and get chase when he wanted it.”

2. You can’t do that

Morton’s effort to earn his ninth win went in vain after Ohtani’s second RBI double of the game tied the score at two in the top of the seventh.

Morton gave way to left-handed reliever Dylan Lee who got the first two outs of the inning before running into trouble. After Max Muncy flew out and Enrique Hernández struck out, Will Smith – who entered the game in the fifth inning in place of starter Austin Barnes (toe contusion) – came to the plate and drew a walk.

The fourth ball of the at-bat was an automatic ball due to a pitch timer violation on Lee’s part. Pinch-hitter Andy Pages then singled to put runners on first and second for Ohtani, who subsequently tied the game with his aforementioned double.

“I would say (when) I come set I’m looking at first base regardless if there’s a guy on or not,” Lee said. “If there’s a hitter in a position, it’s kind of hard to see the clock. It was on me. It wasn’t the clock’s fault or any of that.”

It was the second pitch timer violation of the inning as Lee was called for a pitch clock violation in Pages’ at-bat.

“It’s not an excuse for the left-handers, they come set and they can’t see that clock in front of them,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We talked about that in Spring Training too with some of our left-handers. That just can’t happen. You can’t put the go-ahead run on.”

3. Too hot to handle

The Braves had a prime opportunity to deliver a return blow in the bottom of the eighth. Against high-leverage reliever Michael Kopech, Marcell Ozuna walked, and Matt Olson doubled to put runners on second and third with no one out.

The Braves did not score.

D’Arnaud flew out and Jarred Kelenic and Orlando Arcia both struck out swinging to end the threat. Kopech’s last seven pitches in the frame were 100-101 MPH.

“They guy (was) throwing really good and it’s hard to hit over 100,” Snitker said. “You hope you can put one in play. We’re not in a bad spot (with runners on) second and third with nobody out. That was big when they shut us down right there.”

D’Arnaud’s flyout was on a 101-MPH fastball out of the zone and in on his hands.

“He did a good job the last three hitters of locating his heater,” d’Arnaud said. “Especially right when he wanted to. He’s a great pitcher and since he’s been (with the Dodgers) he’s been dominant. He did a tremendous job of limiting runs there and getting in a big jam and getting out of it with three outs.”

4. Nightmare ninth

Braves right-handed closer Raisel Iglesias came on for the ninth inning with the score tied at two. Iglesias recorded just two outs and surrendered five runs. After striking out Enrique Hernández to start the frame, Smith tripled off the top of the right field wall, Ohtani was intentionally walked, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each tallied RBI singles and Teoscar Hernández and

Tommy Edman hit back-to-back home runs.

Iglesias gave way to right-hander John Brebbia, who served up a home run to Max Muncy and the Dodgers went back-to-back-to-back for the third time this season and the third time in the past 16 days.

Entering Sunday, Iglesias made 30 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run (June 18-Sept. 13). Teoscar Hernández’s home run ended Iglesias’ 35 1/3-inning homerless streak dating back to June 18.

“It’s just one of those things, man” Snitker said. “It’s a tough game and it was bound to happen. What a run. What a year he’s had. He’s going to continue to have a great year. This is just a little glitch right there. They did some good hitting. Mookie just put the ball in play and it found a hole. They hit a really good pitcher. They scored on probably one of baseball’s hottest pitchers. That’s (going to) happen.”

5. Bounce-back Buehler

On Friday, Dodgers starting pitcher Landon Knack gave up five runs on seven hits over just two innings pitched. On Saturday, Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty lasted just three innings as he gave up four runs on five hits on 83 pitches.

In the third inning on Sunday, it looked as though the Braves had another Dodgers starter on the ropes early as Walker Buehler tallied 70 pitches and five walks over the first three frames.

The Braves scored their lone two runs on a bases-loaded walk and a d’Arnaud single up the middle in Buehler’s 31-pitch frame. Over the next three innings-pitched, Buehler retired nine of the 10 batters he faced using just 27 pitches.

Buehler’s final line was two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks over six innings.

“That’s baseball, too,” Snitker said. “I can’t explain it.”