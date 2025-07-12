Nation & World News
Shohei Ohtani pitches 3 scoreless innings against the Giants

Shohei Ohtani pitched three scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants as the Dodgers star continues to work his way back from elbow surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through on his pitch to a San Francisco Giants batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 12, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through on his pitch to a San Francisco Giants batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 12, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched three scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday as the Dodgers star continues to work his way back from elbow surgery.

Working as an opener for the fifth time this season after not pitching in all of 2024, Ohtani threw 36 pitches, 25 for strikes while serving as Los Angeles’ opener for the fifth time this season. He allowed one hit and struck out the side on 12 pitches in the first inning when his fastball was twice clocked at 99.9 mph.

The Giants only two runners against Ohtani came on a four-pitch walk to Jung Hoo Lee in the second inning and Mike Yastrzemski’s single in the third.

The two-way Japanese star, who did not pitch in all of 2024, was also the team’s designated hitter and hit in the leadoff. He grounded out in his first two at-bats.

Ohtani has allowed one run and five hits over nine innings this season.

