Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Braves, Mets tied for final wild card

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ramón Laureano (18) reacts while at bat during the Braves versus Colorado Rockies game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Thursday, September 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture as of the start of Sept. 6.

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Braves/Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

Clinched: None

90% or better: Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, Padres

50-89%: Braves, Diamondbacks

10-49%: Mets

1-9%: Cubs, Cardinals

American League

No. 1: Orioles

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Twins

Clinched: None

90% or better: Yankees, Orioles, Guardians, Astros, Twins

50-89%: Royals

10-49%: None

1-9%: Red Sox, Rays, Tigers, Mariners, Rangers

Braves remaining schedule

Friday: vs. Blue Jays

Saturday: vs. Blue Jays

Sunday: vs. Blue Jays

Monday: vs. Reds

Sept. 10: at Nationals

Sept. 11: at Nationals

Sept. 13: vs. Dodgers

Sept. 14: vs. Dodgers

Sept. 15: vs. Dodgers

Sept. 16: vs. Dodgers

Sept. 17: at Reds

Sept. 18: at Reds

Sept. 19: at Reds

Sept. 20: at Marlins

Sept. 21: at Marlins

Sept. 22: at Marlins

Sept. 24: vs. Mets

Sept. 25: vs. Mets

Sept. 26: vs. Mets

Sept. 27: vs. Royals

Sept. 28: vs. Royals

Sept. 29: vs. Royals

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

