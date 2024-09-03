MLB postseason picture: Braves, Mets tied for final wild card

Here is the current MLB playoff picture as of the start of Sept. 6.
Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Phillies
No. 2: Dodgers
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Braves/Mets
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks
Clinched: None
90% or better: Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, Padres
50-89%: Braves, Diamondbacks
10-49%: Mets
1-9%: Cubs, Cardinals
American League
No. 1: Orioles
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Twins
Clinched: None
90% or better: Yankees, Orioles, Guardians, Astros, Twins
50-89%: Royals
10-49%: None
1-9%: Red Sox, Rays, Tigers, Mariners, Rangers
Braves remaining schedule
Friday: vs. Blue Jays
Saturday: vs. Blue Jays
Sunday: vs. Blue Jays
Monday: vs. Reds
Sept. 10: at Nationals
Sept. 11: at Nationals
Sept. 13: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 14: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 15: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 16: vs. Dodgers
Sept. 17: at Reds
Sept. 18: at Reds
Sept. 19: at Reds
Sept. 20: at Marlins
Sept. 21: at Marlins
Sept. 22: at Marlins
Sept. 24: vs. Mets
Sept. 25: vs. Mets
Sept. 26: vs. Mets
Sept. 27: vs. Royals
Sept. 28: vs. Royals
Sept. 29: vs. Royals
