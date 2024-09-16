Braves Report: Fast start to series with Dodgers and sting of loss Sunday

The Braves started off their series vs. the Dodgers with two straight wins but gave up seven runs in the ninth inning to lose Sunday’s matchup, with the finale Monday. In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on Sunday’s rough loss, the encouraging moments from the first two games of the series and where Atlanta sits in the wild card standings.

