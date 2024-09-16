Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Fast start to series with Dodgers and sting of loss Sunday

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias looks at the score after being the removed after allowing five runs during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias looks at the score after being the removed after allowing five runs during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

The Braves started off their series vs. the Dodgers with two straight wins but gave up seven runs in the ninth inning to lose Sunday’s matchup, with the finale Monday. In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on Sunday’s rough loss, the encouraging moments from the first two games of the series and where Atlanta sits in the wild card standings.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves Report: Finding ways to win
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Abrams homers, Irvin goes 6 strong innings to lead Nationals over Braves 5-1
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

National League wild card race looks like a barnburner with 3 weeks remaining in regular...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Late collapse leads to lopsided loss for Braves
Braves ‘still in the hunt’ despite all their injuries
MLB postseason picture: Braves, Mets remain tied for final wild card
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power plan would boost timber jobs, but cost customers more
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader gives update on major metro Atlanta projects
Georgia Bulldogs need bye week to improve, heal before Bama