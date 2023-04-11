X

Kyle Wright will make season debut for Braves on Tuesday

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Welcome back, Kyle Wright: The Braves will start their 20-game winner Tuesday against the Reds, as expected. Wright is the first of the Braves’ handful of sidelined players to return from the injured list.

Wright, 27, was delayed this spring after receiving a cortisone injection in his right shoulder in January. He had a rehab outing in Triple-A Gwinnett last week and returns to the majors hoping to continue the break-out success he found in 2022.

After four seasons of flashing potential but experiencing maddening inconsistency, Wright finally assembled the form expected of him when he was the fifth-overall pick in 2017. Wright went 21-5 – becoming the majors’ only 20-game winner – with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts. He had 174 strikeouts to 53 walks in 180-1/3 innings.

Prior to 2022, Wright had a 6.56 ERA in 21 games (14 starts). Now, the Braves are banking on him helping to stabilize a rotation that could certainly use some reliability. Due to injuries to Wright and Max Fried, the Braves have relied on rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, who’ve allowed 16 runs in 18 innings. Bryce Elder, 23, has certainly helped having held the opposition scoreless over two outings (12-1/3 innings), both resulting in Braves wins.

It’s been a tough start on the injury front for the Braves. They’re getting Wright back, but their injured list remains long. Ace starter Max Fried, outfielder Michael Harris II, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, reliever Collin McHugh and closer Raisel Iglesias are unavailable, though none are expected to have extended absences.

The Braves defeated the Reds in the series opener Monday 5-4 thanks to catcher Sean Murphy’s walk-off home run in the 10th. It snapped their three-game losing streak.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports.

