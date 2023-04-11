Kyle Wright will make season debut for Braves on Tuesday

Wright, 27, was delayed this spring after receiving a cortisone injection in his right shoulder in January. He had a rehab outing in Triple-A Gwinnett last week and returns to the majors hoping to continue the break-out success he found in 2022.

After four seasons of flashing potential but experiencing maddening inconsistency, Wright finally assembled the form expected of him when he was the fifth-overall pick in 2017. Wright went 21-5 – becoming the majors’ only 20-game winner – with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts. He had 174 strikeouts to 53 walks in 180-1/3 innings.