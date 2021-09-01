ajc logo
John Smoltz barred from MLB Network studios over COVID vaccine

Former Braves pitcher John Smoltz pitches batting practice to the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) 14U team before playing a game against New York's DREAM team at the Field of Dreams motion picture site in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune)
Former Braves pitcher John Smoltz pitches batting practice to the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) 14U team before playing a game against New York's DREAM team at the Field of Dreams motion picture site in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Braves Hall of Famer John Smoltz will not be allowed to appear on MLB Network from its New York studios because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the New York Post reports.

MLB Network instituted a vaccine mandate for all employees, starting Sept. 1, at its Secaucus, N.Y., studios. Smoltz, who serves as an analyst for the network, will continue to appear remotely along with former Met and Yankee Al Leiter, who has also refused the vaccine.

Smoltz, 54, has garnered praise since he got into broadcasting during the 2008 postseason, while he was injured as a player. He has made regular appearances as in-game analyst on TBS, Fox and MLB.

He is still expected call a Division Series game on site in October, the Post reported. He is the lead analyst on Fox’s coverage of Major League Baseball.

Winner of the 1996 NL Cy Young Award, Smoltz was a first-ballot pick for baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2015. He finished with a 213-155 record, 154 saves, a 3.33 ERA and 3,084 strikeouts in 3,473 innings over 21 seasons, the first 20 of those with the Braves. Additionally, Smoltz ranks among the greatest postseason pitchers with a 15-4 record, four saves, a 2.67 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 209 innings over 41 games (27 starts) in 25 series.

Since his retirement from baseball, Smoltz has participated in PGA golf events. Earlier this summer, Smoltz appeared in a PGA golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev. The PGA does not have a vaccine mandate.

