John Smoltz barred from MLB Network studios over COVID vaccine

MLB Network instituted a vaccine mandate for all employees, starting Sept. 1, at its Secaucus, N.Y., studios. Smoltz, who serves as an analyst for the network, will continue to appear remotely along with former Met and Yankee Al Leiter, who has also refused the vaccine.

Smoltz, 54, has garnered praise since he got into broadcasting during the 2008 postseason, while he was injured as a player. He has made regular appearances as in-game analyst on TBS, Fox and MLB.