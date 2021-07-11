Errant shot costs John Smoltz at celebrity golf tournament

Del Negro had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 72 in conventional scoring. Smoltz had four birdies and eight bogeys in a 76.

“I put myself in really bad spots,” Smoltz said. “The only thing I could say is I grinded out the ability to get to the last hole because I had some very plugged lies, and I didn’t play the type of golf you’ve got to play with a two-point lead.”

With Del Negro in the middle of the fairway on the first extra hole, Smoltz hit a low drive behind large trees in the right rough. The 54-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher tried to hit a high draw between and over the trees with an 8-iron from 200 yards, but smacked a limb and hit his third into the water left of the green.

Del Negro was just off the front edge of the green in two, left his third 12 feet short and made the birdie putt. He earned earned $125,000.

Tony Romo was third with 66 points after a 24-point day. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam had an 18-point round to finish fourth at 64.

Charles Barkley tied for 76th among the 87 finishers at minus-28. He wagered $100,000 at 5-to-1 odds that he would finish in the top 70.