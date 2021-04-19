PGA Tour tells golfers to get vaccinated or pay for COVID tests

After that, the tour said players or staff wanting to take part in a tournament would be required to provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving.

The tour said it would reimburse the cost of testing for those who can’t get vaccinated because of a medical condition.

Three players, including former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, tested positive at the Honda Classic last month. That was the most recent positive test in the last four PGA Tour events through last week at the RBC Heritage — won by Stewart Cink.

In the memo, the tour highlighted Pfizer and Moderna as “two highly effective FDA-approved vaccines,” though it later said anyone already vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca would be exempt from routine testing.

The tour said it still may conduct periodic testing after June.