Inciarte says goodbye to Braves fans as team releases him

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte catches a ball during team practice Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte catches a ball during team practice Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Five days after the Braves designated him for assignment, center fielder Ender Inciarte said goodbye to Atlanta fans Thursday as the team officially released him.

“Atlanta, I know we didn’t have much to share the last couple of years, but that doesn’t mean I stop loving you,” Inciarte posted on social media. “From day one we had great moments. … Even through tough times, you were still there to pick me up.”

He concluded the post: “I’ve been waiting all this time thinking what to say that can actually explain this goodbye but there isn’t a special way. All I can say is I love you and thank you! You’ll always have a special place in my heart! #ChopOn.”

The Braves acquired Inciarte, along with shortstop Dansby Swanson, from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2015.

He won Gold Glove awards for his defensive play in each of his first three seasons with the Braves and made the National League All-Star team in 2017, when he hit a career-high .304 with 11 home runs, 57 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. But he was slowed by injuries and phased out of the Braves’ starting outfield in recent years, hitting .190 in limited play last season and .215 this season.

When the Braves designated Inciarte for assignment Saturday, they didn’t say whether he might remain in the organization after clearing waivers. But by releasing him Thursday, they officially ended his six-season stint with the team.

More to come on this story.

