‘He’s easy to root for’: Braves’ Kyle Wright returns after long injured list stint

PHILADELPHIA – On a night in May, an emotional Kyle Wright walked off the mound and down the dugout tunnel, unaware of what might be next or what it might mean for his season. The Braves had to take the ball from Wright, who would have continued throwing it had they let him.

More than four months later, Charlie Morton can still recall these moments.

“I just remember the look on his face in Miami when he had to come out of that game, and just knowing that not only was something not right, something was definitely wrong,” Morton said.

As it turned out, Wright had a right shoulder strain. The Braves shut him down. He healed, rehabbed and ramped up.

And on Monday in Philadelphia, he returned to start the second game of a doubleheader – his first major-league outing since May 3. The Braves optioned left-hander Dylan Lee to Triple A as the corresponding move for the active roster. To create room on the 40-man roster, they transferred right-hander Daysbel Hernandez to the 60-day injured list.

To some degree, Monday represented triumph. Finally, Wright had returned. He’s healthy. He feels well. This is all positive.

But for Morton, who is always so thoughtful, Wright’s return is about so much more than whatever happens during the rest of the regular season and in the postseason. He cares about Wright beyond these next two months.

“Who he is as a human being, as a teammate, as a friend, and just the stuff, the competitor, all of that – this is a guy that could easily pitch another 10 years,” Morton said. “If he stays healthy, he could easily pitch another 10 years. I think that was, for me, what I was worried the most about, was the load that he had on his body last year. He pitched his tail off and then he came into spring training.

“Kyle, he’s an animal. He’s gonna take the ball. He took the ball and he threw it until they took him out, until they were like, ‘Something’s not right.’”

In January, Wright received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder. It put him behind schedule in spring training. He made it back, then eventually left his fifth start due to injury.

During his postgame interview scrum after that game, Wright fought back tears. On the mound earlier that night, Wright lobbied manager Brian Snitker to stay in the game. But by the time reporters surrounded his locker, the reality had probably set in for Wright: He would be headed to the injured list again – this time for an indefinite period.

Fast forward to Monday, and Wright was in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. He made three rehab starts and allowed three runs over 8 1/3 innings in those. Wright was originally scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday – something he recently said he felt would be beneficial.

But then he added this: “Whenever they need me, I’ll be ready or I’ll figure out a way to be ready.”

The Braves needed him. They wouldn’t have brought him back had he not been ready, but they have shuffled their pitching staff in recent days. This move made the most sense for them.

“I can’t wait to watch him pitch,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Wright’s outing. “He was supposed to pitch Sunday (in Triple A) and we thought, why not let him get the innings here? I think it’s a great call. I mean, he’s healthy, he feels really good about everything.”

His teammates were excited about his return. “That’s a 20-win guy last year,” Matt Olson said. “A great guy in the clubhouse and someone we all love having around.” Indeed, Wright led all of MLB with 21 wins in a breakout 2022 season. After years of going between Triple A and the majors, he solidified himself in the big leagues and made a statement.

He belonged up here.

Over the last few months, Morton and Wright have had conversations. At age 39, with so much experience in this game, Morton is often a mentor for younger pitchers.

He has told Wright this: You’re a guy who can be a big-league starter for as long as you’re healthy.

“I just want that for him, because he’s just the kind of guy that he’s easy to root for,” Morton said. “It’s not just about this year, for me, for him. It’s not about two or three starts that he might make this year going into the postseason, and then whatever happens then. But for me, for him, it’s just not about that. I hope he’s good, because that’s what I want for him. I want the best for him.”