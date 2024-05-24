BreakingNews
First look: Hank Aaron statue unveiled at Baseball Hall of Fame
Atlanta Braves

First look: Hank Aaron statue unveiled at Baseball Hall of Fame

Bronze likeness of the Atlanta Braves legend is titled Keep Swinging
A statue of Hank Aaron will be on permanent display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame after a dedication ceremony on Thursday.

Credit: MILO STEWART JR

Credit: MILO STEWART JR

A statue of Hank Aaron will be on permanent display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame after a dedication ceremony on Thursday.
By
34 minutes ago

Hank Aaron will take one last stance – and it will last forever.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum paid tribute to Aaron’s legacy with the unveiling of a statue that will stand for all time at the home of baseball in Cooperstown, New York on Thursday.

With Aaron’s widow Billye on hand for the festivities along with more than a dozen Hall of Famers, Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark officially welcomed the statue to its home on the museum’s first floor. It will be located at the base of the grand staircase. The bronze likeness of Aaron is titled Keep Swinging.

Made possible by Hall of Fame supporters Jane and Bob Crotty and with the guidance and support of Aaron’s family, the statue pays homage to the player on and off the field. Created by sculptor William Behrends, the artwork depicts Aaron holding a bat in his right hand and wearing his Braves uniform. The inscription, which is a quote from Aaron, reads: “As long as there’s a chance that maybe I can hammer out a little justice now and then, or a little opportunity here and there, I intend do to as I always have – keep swinging.”

Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982 following a 23-year big league career with the Braves and Brewers, Aaron launched his 715th career home run on April 8, 1974, to surpass Babe Ruth atop Major League Baseball’s home run list. A 25-time All-Star, Aaron still holds the record for most career RBI and total bases. If each of his 755 career home runs were erased from his playing record, Aaron would still have totaled more than 3,000 hits.

In 2009, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum dedicated Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream, a third-floor exhibit that tells the story of a player who helped knock down the walls of segregation while thrilling generations of fans with his unrelenting consistency and class. The exhibit features dozens of artifacts, including bats and balls from record-setting hits, his locker and the uniform shirt, pants, cap and helmet worn while he hit the record-breaking 715th homer. In 2010, Aaron pledged his entire personal collection to the Museum – and many artifacts are now on loan, including to the Atlanta History Center’s new exhibit and the Atlanta Braves.

Please return for full coverage.

A statue of Hank Aaron will be on permanent display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame after a dedication ceremony on Thursday.

Credit: MILO STEWART JR

icon to expand image

Credit: MILO STEWART JR

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump election case

Credit: AP

NCAA, leagues sign off on $2.8 billion plan, setting stage for dramatic change across...
41m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Crickets, worms released in two University of Georgia buildings

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Crickets, worms released in two University of Georgia buildings

Credit: AP

Delta scrambles to respond to viral video of golf bag mishandling
The Latest

Credit: AP

AJ Smith-Shawver gives Braves a solid start; Daysbel Hernández sent down
1h ago
‘It was a big series for us’: Braves gain momentum by beating fellow contender in Cubs
1h ago
Orlando Arcia emerging as defensive cornerstone for Braves
Featured

Credit: AP

Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival
National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue