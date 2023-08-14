Gwinnett sweeps Charlotte, extends win streak to eight

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago
The Gwinnett Stripers finished off a six-game series sweep over the Charlotte Knights with a 10-7 win at Truist Field in Charlotte Sunday.

The Stripers, who outscored the Knights 60-18 in the series and have won eight in a row overall, were led by Joe Dunand’s 3 hits, including a home run and a triple, and 3 RBI. Vaughn Grissom was 1-for-5 on Sunday, but hit .478 in the series and scored 10 runs in the six games.

Justus Sheffield (2-5) got the win, despite allowing six runs (five earned) and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Grant Holmes struck out the side in the 9th to pick up his 10th save of the season for Gwinnett (54-58), which is off Monday before traveling to Durham to take on the Bulls in a six-game series beginning Tuesday.

