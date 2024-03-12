Former Georgia Tech standout among Braves roster moves

Atlanta Braves

The Braves' Luke Waddell (left) tries to apply a tag on Boston's Tapia Raimel during a 2023 spring game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Braves' Luke Waddell (left) tries to apply a tag on Boston's Tapia Raimel during a 2023 spring game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The trimming of the Braves’ roster continued Tuesday.

The team assigned infielders Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Luke Waddell and outfielder Luis Liberato to minor-league camp.

Alvarez, 20, has been gaining steam as a prospect. He’s 5-for-19 this spring and will participate in the Braves’ “Spring Breakout” game – intended to be an exhibition for prospects – Saturday against the Red Sox.

It will be a fascinating season for Alvarez, who could earn his way into becoming a top-three prospect in the system. At High-A Rome last season, he hit 284 with a .787 OPS. The Braves drafted Alvarez in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Riverside City College (California).

Waddell, a Georgia Tech product, spent last season with Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, hitting .275/.384/376 with eight home runs, 18 doubles and 29 stolen bases in 39 attempts. He’s had a nice spring in a small sample, hitting .316 with a .774 OPS (in 19 at-bats).

Liberato blasted a game-tying three-run homer against the Pirates last week. He’s hit .185 with a homer and five RBIs in 27 at-bats.

The Braves have 36 players in camp. They open the regular season March 28 in Philadelphia.

