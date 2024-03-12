Former Georgia Tech standout among Braves roster moves

It will be a fascinating season for Alvarez, who could earn his way into becoming a top-three prospect in the system. At High-A Rome last season, he hit 284 with a .787 OPS. The Braves drafted Alvarez in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Riverside City College (California).

Waddell, a Georgia Tech product, spent last season with Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, hitting .275/.384/376 with eight home runs, 18 doubles and 29 stolen bases in 39 attempts. He’s had a nice spring in a small sample, hitting .316 with a .774 OPS (in 19 at-bats).

Liberato blasted a game-tying three-run homer against the Pirates last week. He’s hit .185 with a homer and five RBIs in 27 at-bats.

The Braves have 36 players in camp. They open the regular season March 28 in Philadelphia.