Ehire Adrianza, Nate Jones make Braves’ roster

Infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones were added to the 40-man roster Saturday. Seeking depth on a budget, the Braves entered spring hoping some of their non-roster invitees could surprise and force their way into the team’s plans. Adrianza and Jones did just that.

Adrianza, 31, has had an incredible spring. He’s hit .412 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 34 at-bats. He hasn’t provided much with the bat over his eight-year career, but his did everything in his power to earn a spot this spring. The Braves will see if his offensive surge carries into the regular season.