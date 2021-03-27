Ehire Adrianza, Nate Jones make Braves’ roster

The Braves rewarded the two most impressive players in their camp with spots on the opening-day roster.
Infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones were added to the 40-man roster Saturday. Seeking depth on a budget, the Braves entered spring hoping some of their non-roster invitees could surprise and force their way into the team’s plans. Adrianza and Jones did just that.
Adrianza, 31, has had an incredible spring. He’s hit .412 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 34 at-bats. He hasn’t provided much with the bat over his eight-year career, but his did everything in his power to earn a spot this spring. The Braves will see if his offensive surge carries into the regular season.
Jones, 35, entered camp fighting an uphill battle yet like Adrianza, he blew the Braves away. Jones didn’t allow a run in his first six appearances – he finally gave up a homer to the Twins’ Kyle Garlick Friday – and appeared closer to his past form, when he was one of the steadier relievers in the majors for the White Sox.
Adrianza will be the primary back-up shortstop while also capable of manning other infield positions. Jones gives the Braves another veteran right-hander in a bullpen that’s loaded with high-leverage lefties.
The Braves made several corresponding moves. They announced they optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to the alternate training site, a decision they made Friday. Wilson will likely return in mid-April as the team’s No. 5 starter.
Outfielder Abraham Almonte was outrighted to the alternate site. Right-hander Touki Toussaint was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Toussaint wasn’t going to make the opening-day roster, but that’s a blow to the beginning of his season, which is an important one in determining his future with the organization.