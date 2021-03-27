Alex Jackson will be Braves’ backup catcher to start season

The Braves announced Saturday that Alex Jackson will open the season as the backup catcher behind veteran Travis d’Arnaud. William Contreras, who was competing for the position, will be stationed at the alternate training site until the minor-league season begins in May.
It was a decision influenced by development. The Braves felt Contreras, their No. 6 prospect per Baseball America, would be best served playing more regularly (which he will at the alternate site games before the minor leagues resume). Jackson will spell d’Arnaud occasionally while providing needed power on the bench.
“Contreras, he needs to play,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We see him as an every-day guy. And he’s had a really good spring and he’s getting better. He still has some defensive work to do and all. He’ll be sitting in on game planning and things like that. Just keep developing. We see him as a frontline guy.”
Contreras had a better spring than Jackson. He’s hit 6-for-17 (.353) with a homer and six RBIs in 13 games. Jackson, while further along behind the plate, has gone only 3-for-26 (.115) with a homer and five RBIs. Jackson has appeared in nine games over the past two seasons, while Contreras played in four games last season.
Jackson will be on the opening-day roster for the second consecutive campaign. He and Contreras began the 60-game slate in the majors last July after d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers were sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols. This is a big opportunity for Jackson, a former top prospect who’s trying to establish himself as a major leaguer. Snitker has been complimentary of Jackson’s receiving ability all spring. The biggest question will be whether he can make consistent contact.
“He’s going to be a good catcher,” reliever Will Smith said of Jackson. “He’s smart. He wants to learn. He’s a fun guy to talk to. He’s a really good golfer, I found that out the hard way. He’s a good kid. He’s going to be good for a long time.”
Contreras, meanwhile, remains one of the best-graded prospects in the organization. He and Shea Langeliers, a first-round pick in 2019, give the Braves two high-end catching prospects at a time most of MLB would be thrilled to have one. Contreras is a big part of the franchise’s future, and he could still find his way back to the majors later this season.
“We don’t see him as a backup catcher,” Snitker said. “We see him as an every-day guy, and we want him to continue to keep developing. He’s had 190 at-bats in Double-A. He hasn’t had a full season there yet. But he’s a young, talented guy we look at as an every-day catcher, not a backup. With his skill set and where he’s come the last couple years, I love the guy. I love the player. He’s grown up and he has skills. It’ll be fun to watch when he’s here and playing.”