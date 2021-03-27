Alex Jackson will be Braves’ backup catcher to start season

“He’s going to be a good catcher,” reliever Will Smith said of Jackson. “He’s smart. He wants to learn. He’s a fun guy to talk to. He’s a really good golfer, I found that out the hard way. He’s a good kid. He’s going to be good for a long time.”

Contreras, meanwhile, remains one of the best-graded prospects in the organization. He and Shea Langeliers, a first-round pick in 2019, give the Braves two high-end catching prospects at a time most of MLB would be thrilled to have one. Contreras is a big part of the franchise’s future, and he could still find his way back to the majors later this season.

“We don’t see him as a backup catcher,” Snitker said. “We see him as an every-day guy, and we want him to continue to keep developing. He’s had 190 at-bats in Double-A. He hasn’t had a full season there yet. But he’s a young, talented guy we look at as an every-day catcher, not a backup. With his skill set and where he’s come the last couple years, I love the guy. I love the player. He’s grown up and he has skills. It’ll be fun to watch when he’s here and playing.”