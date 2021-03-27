Braves add INF Pablo Sandoval to 40-man roster

As part of a flurry of transactions, the Braves added Sandoval to their 40-man roster. The three-time world champ joined infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones as non-roster invitees to earn spots.

Sandoval, 34, has had an outstanding exhibition season. He’s hit .429/.463/.978, which includes a three-hit game Friday. While he can handle both corner infield spots, Sandoval wasn’t going to make the team for defensive purposes, so he had to excel with the bat. He beat out Jake Lamb for a spot. Lamb, who was on the 40-man roster, was released Saturday.