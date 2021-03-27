Braves add INF Pablo Sandoval to 40-man roster

The Braves didn’t see much of Pablo Sandoval when he joined the team late last season, but he impressed enough that the team brought him back to camp for a tryout. Sandoval’s roster bid officially became a success Saturday.
As part of a flurry of transactions, the Braves added Sandoval to their 40-man roster. The three-time world champ joined infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones as non-roster invitees to earn spots.
Sandoval, 34, has had an outstanding exhibition season. He’s hit .429/.463/.978, which includes a three-hit game Friday. While he can handle both corner infield spots, Sandoval wasn’t going to make the team for defensive purposes, so he had to excel with the bat. He beat out Jake Lamb for a spot. Lamb, who was on the 40-man roster, was released Saturday.
In other moves, the Braves designated outfielder Phillip Ervin for assignment. They also released veteran infielder Jason Kipnis, another accomplished non-roster invitee who spent the spring trying to win over the club.
The roster can and likely will change before opening day, but the Braves’ bench is currently set to include infielders Johan Camargo, Ehire Adrianza and Pablo Sandoval, outfielder Ender Inciarte and whomever wins the backup catcher competition between William Contreras and Alex Jackson. The Braves aren’t carrying a fifth starter to open the season, so they could carry another bench bat if desired (potentially a newcomer).
The Braves open the season Thursday at Philadelphia.