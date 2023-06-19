Eddie Rosario returning to 2021 form and ‘it’s special’

The chants came in the sixth and the seventh innings, just a little bit louder than usual.

“Eddd-dddieeee. Eddd-dddieeee. Eddd-dddieee.”

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario didn’t step out and acknowledge the crowd, didn’t seem to soak in the admiration or bask in the fans’ appreciation. No one would have blamed him if he did. The Rosario of Sunday is far from the Rosario from a year ago.

This time last year, Rosario was two months removed from a laser procedure to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye. After terrorizing opponents during the 2021 playoffs, Rosario was a shell of himself through the first three weeks of 2022, batting .068 and struggling defensively. He eventually raised his average to .212, yet never found the form that helped bring the Braves their World Series championship.

At long last, the 2021 Rosario is back. He went 3-for-4 with a career-high 6 RBIs on Sunday, leading the Braves to a 14-6 win over the Rockies. He did most of the damage on two home runs: a three-run shot in the second inning and a two-run home run in the sixth. Ahead of Tuesday’s series opener in Philadelphia, he has homered in four consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

“I can see the ball (well now),” Rosario said. “I feel better now. I see the ball better. I don’t think about (anything) in that last year.”

Rosario isn’t just hitting for power, either. He’s drawn walks in five consecutive games, a surprising development for one of baseball’s freest swingers. While Rosario will never be confused for Juan Soto (who walks nearly 21% of the time), he’s seeing the ball better than ever.

His teammates spot the difference. Fellow outfielder Marcell Ozuna has seen Rosario at his best, but he could only watch as his teammate went through his early-season struggles. Ozuna views Rosario as a top hitter, and on streaks like this one, Rosario proves it.

“It’s amazing to see him doing that,” Ozuna said. “Everyone knows (what) he can do. I’m happy for him and I’m proud of him.”

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud is enjoying the run, too. He was in the clubhouse during Rosario’s October run, but he’s also faced Rosario and game-planned against him.

“It’s special. It’s fun to be a part of,” d’Arnaud said. “It’s something that I’ve seen him do before in the past and I’m pretty thankful I’m here to see it this time around.”

Manager Brian Snitker also said it feels like the old Eddie Rosario is back.

“The bat-to-ball skills are just so good,” Snitker said. “Guys like that, they get rolling and they do a lot of damage.”

As for Rosario, he doesn’t think about last year. He said he “eliminated” the season and its struggles, choosing instead to focus on where he is now.

“I feel good,” Rosario said. “I had a good game. I worked hard this offseason. Everything happens when you work hard.”

While he’s flushed it, the 2022 season did happen. The Braves won 101 games despite his struggles, and this year, even before Rosario’s current hot streak, they’ve been the top team in the National League. Now, with a healthy and hitting Rosario, the Braves have gotten even better, racing to a 13-3 June record. The Braves have won over 100 games nine times in franchise history, and are on pace to get over that plateau this year.

Rosario isn’t looking toward October, nor is he looking back to the past. Instead, he’s focused on making the most of his current stretch and continuing his success.

And while he doesn’t acknowledge the cheers, Rosario does hear them.

He’s hoping to hear a lot more.

“I love it, I love it,” Rosario said. “I feel blessed when people call my name.”