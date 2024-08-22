Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’

Harper was phenomenal the remainder of the series, staring down Arcia twice after home runs as the Phillies won. And at Truist Park on Wednesday, the “beef” – for lack of a better term – was at least temporarily revived.

Arcia blasted a two-run homer off Aaron Nola and appeared to stare at Harper as he rounded first base. The moment went viral on social media, with many considering it another headline-worthy occurrence in one of baseball’s best rivalries. It was an especially fascinating considering it happened in a regular-season game Aug. 21. Harper had the last laugh again as the Phillies won 3-2.

After the game, Arcia was asked if he did, in fact, stare at Harper. “I was just enjoying my home run,” he said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. Asked a follow-up question about what he was looking at, Arcia echoed the same response.

Arcia never acknowledged looking at Harper. He said these games with the Phillies don’t carry extra emotion when asked such question. When asked if last October was on his mind, Arcia said: “Last year was last year. We’ve already turned the page. We’re focused on this year.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he didn’t see Arcia looking at Harper and any questions regarding it should be directed at the player. Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters he’d heard about it. “That’s gamesmanship,” he said. “We won.”

Harper told reporters he didn’t see Arcia look at him. He added: “I don’t care. I couldn’t care less. I already did it (last October).”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with Phillies infielder Bryson Stott before the season about the emotionally charged 2023 NLDS. He shared the following:

“You never want someone mocking your guys,” Stott said. “But it’s whatever. It’s Bryce Harper, he’s one of the best players to ever play. He’s one of the best hitters in the league. And if that fueled him, what do you do? You see Arcia’s side. He’s in the clubhouse. But as major-league players, in any sport, you know when the media is in the room. If you slip up and say something, it’s your guys’ (the media’s) time to be in the locker room, so I don’t think he meant anything by it or said it in a jerk way. I think he was hyped up after the win and that’s sports, you’re going to have your banter here and there. It’s nothing (Harper) has never heard.

“It turned into a big deal when it might not have needed to be a big deal. … It did get blown up, but comes with it, I guess.”

In the present, the Braves are seven games behind the Phillies in the NL East after their loss Wednesday. Their run atop the division is in peril. If they meet the Phillies in the postseason, it’s likely they’ll be the underdogs this time instead of favorites, as they were the past two series.

The Braves and Phillies finish their series Thursday. The teams will play for the final time in the regular season Aug. 29 through Sept. 1, a four-game series in Philadelphia. Both teams are currently positioned to qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive year.