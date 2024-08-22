Braves lose to Phillies as Arcia-Harper storyline takes center stage again

The two were at the center of the Braves-Phillies rivalry last October when Arcia was documented as saying “Atta boy, Harper,” following Harper’s base-running gaffe. Harper stared down Arcia twice following homers later in the series as the Phillies eliminated the Braves for the second consecutive year.

The video of Arcia staring down Harper on Wednesday has spread across social media. Arcia, though, wouldn’t acknowledge whether he was looking at Harper.

“I was just enjoying my home run,” he said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. He answered a follow-up question – “What were you looking at?” – with the same answer. Asked if the events of last October were on his mind, Arcia said: “Last year was last year. We’ve already turned the page. We’re focused on this year.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he didn’t see whether Arcia looked at Harper. Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters, “I heard about that. That’s gamesmanship. We won.”

The Braves dropped back to seven games behind the Phillies in the National League East.

2. The Braves had their chances, which included getting two baserunners with one out against Phillies closer Carlos Estevez in the ninth. But outfielder Michael Harris II grounded out and second baseman Whit Merrifield, who’s had three hits in two nights against the club that released him in July, grounded out to Harper at first to end the game.

3. Fried, in his fourth start since returning from the injured list, looked sharp. He covered seven innings for the first time since July 4, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one. He looked far more in control than his previous outing. His fastball velocity (93.7) matched his season average.

“Definitely back to commanding my pitches and getting ground balls, having some quick innings and trying to get us back in the dugout,” Fried said. “Definitely felt like myself. Commanding the ball on both sides of the plate. It was nice to get back under myself.”

Snitker added: “That’s Max Fried. That’s what I told him when he finished the seventh: ‘That was Max Fried right there.’ I saw it from the first inning. The command was better. The velocity. The command of his pitches. Max is back. That was really encouraging.”

4. In his second game with the team, third baseman Gio Urshela went 2-for-4 but also had a couple superb defensive plays. He started a nifty double play in the fourth inning against Trea Turner, one of MLB’s fastest players. He later showed his range in getting to a grounder hit by Harper and then delivering a perfect throw on the move to end the sixth inning.

“He was doing some crazy things out there,” Snitker said. “It’s hard to double up Trea Turner on a play like that. Then the one in the hole to get Harper. That was very impressive. And he swung the bat well.”

5. The Phillies scored the winning run in the eighth off Joe Jimenez. Left fielder Weston Wilson led off with a double and eventually scored on Buford’s Brandon Marsh’s sacrifice fly.

Jimenez has been tremendous most of the season. He’d logged three perfect outings since getting roughed up in Colorado Aug. 10.

“It’s going to happen,” Snitker said. “He had one happen the other day. He’ll bounce back. You’re not going to be unscathed all the time.”

Stat to know

0-for-6 - The Braves went hitless with runners in scoring position in a one-run loss.

Quotable

“That was Max Fried right there.” – Snitker

Up next

The Braves and Phillies finish their series Thursday with Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04) facing Cristopher Sanchez (9-8, 3.46).