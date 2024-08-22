Braves Report: Can the Braves rally without Austin Riley?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss Austin Riley’s injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season. They also discuss the Braves’ current series against the Phillies which is even at 1-1 heading into Thursday’s series finale.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia.
