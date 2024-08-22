Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Can the Braves rally without Austin Riley?

Atlanta Braves injured third baseman Austin Riley watches the action from the dugout during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss Austin Riley’s injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season. They also discuss the Braves’ current series against the Phillies which is even at 1-1 heading into Thursday’s series finale.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia.

